Duluth Teens Continue Protest of Gun Violence

DULUTH, Minn.-On this day in 1999, two Colorado teenagers executed one of the most infamous school shootings in our nation’s history.

And today, on the nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine massacre, teens across the country are still speaking their minds about gun violence.

Earlier this morning, at Duluth’s City Hall, a group of students from Harbor City Charter School were participating in a protest about school shootings.

The demonstration is similar to the student walkout following the shooting in Parkland, Florida earlier this year.

Those at this demonstration say that despite their youth, it still feels powerful to speak their minds in this way.

“This particular issue is hitting very close to home for us because it’s in the place we are in every day,” said Harbor City senior Signe Stromgren. “Of course we are going to be the ones fighting for it because it’s an issue that’s affecting us.”

Stromgren was one of the leaders of the movement from her school; she stressed to her classmates that it’s important to remember to respect everyone, including those who don’t share your own opinions.

“I think apathy is a huge problem in teens and in the U.S.,” Stromgren said. “And I think that the fact that we can fight that now by caring about things and being passionate is something to be proud of rather than to be afraid of.” :14

Many schools around the country participated in similar walkouts and demonstrations today.