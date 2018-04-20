New Shingles Vaccine Available

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a common disease in elderly adults, medical professionals warn, shingles can be painful and cause many side effects. But now a new vaccine is on the market.

The new shingles vaccine Shingrix is %90 effective. Medical professionals recommend it for anyone over 50. The vaccine is given in two doses, then lasts for a lifetime. Studies show by age 85 half of adults will have had a shingles outbreak. If you’ve had the vaccine in the past, officials suggest you still receive the newer version.

“They’ve mostly heard about people in their families or in the community that have had shingles and have had some bad experiences with that,” St. Luke’s Nurse Practitioner Sherry Johnson said. “So we\re hoping this new vaccine can prevent that.”

Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. Medical professionals say you should receive the shingles vaccine whether you remember having chicken pox or not.