One Injured, Suspect in Custody in Florida School Shooting

One Student was Shot in the Ankle

OCALA , Fla. (AP) – Authorities say one student shot another in the ankle at a Florida high school and a suspect is in custody.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports the shooting happened Friday morning at Forest High School which was on lockdown.

The injured student was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the suspected shooter is also a student at the school.

No other details were immediately available.

Some parents came to the school to await word on what happened.