U of M President Visits UMD Campus

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler checked in on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus.

Kaler who is also an engineer visited an engineering lab to test the strength of some of the concrete.

Kaler says he was excited for the opportunity to have some fun and break some concrete.

“We’re deeply embedded in this community and we think UMD is an incredibly valuable resource to the city of Duluth,” said Kaler. “I’m glad to be able to come and visit today.”

President Kaler tries to get to all campuses at least once a year.