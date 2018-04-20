UMD’s Food Court Transforms Into Nearly Waste Free Dining

In 2016, UMD's sustainability efforts included students producing 40,000 pounds of food locally.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earth Day is on April 22 and already the food court at University of Minnesota Duluth’s Kirby Student Center has transformed into becoming nearly waste free.

There are now compostable lids, straws and cups available while dining.

Students are now helping educate others so they can compost.

It’s called “trash talk.”

“Students are really receptive to learning more about what goes in what bin, said Jonna Korpi, UMD Sustainability Activities Coordnator. “They want to know, they’re asking for these things in more places. They’re really engaged and they really enjoy learning where it goes and that it stays right here in Duluth and it goes to our partner at Western Lake Superior Sanitary District.”

Other sustainability projects for UMD include working on food waste reduction.