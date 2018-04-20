Update on Cooper Elementary School Fire

The School District Plans to Have a new Opening Date by May 18

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District said in a release today that they hope to have an idea of the opening date for the new Cooper Elementary School building by May 18th.

Currently, there are many hands on deck as manufacturers, cleaning crews, and architects work to get the interior of the building cleaned up and assessed for damage.

Manufacturers have been working to see what materials need to be removed or can be repaired so cleaning crews can start their work on clean up.

The School District said they will make their final decisions on a cleaning company later today and cleanup work should start early next week.

Exterior subcontractors have been cleared to continue their work as usual.

Fire investigators have not yet completed their reports, but once those are submitted to the School District they will provide answers as to what started the original fire.

The original fire broke out at the Cooper Elementary building on April 8.