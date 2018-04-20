Update on MN Slip and Seawall Reconstruction Project

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth issued a release this afternoon to provide an update about the MN Slip seawall reconstruction project in Canal Park:

“The City of Duluth continues to collaborate with our partners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the DECC, the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), and our consultant to complete the reconstruction of the MN Slip sea wall in a timely fashion so that residents, visitors and businesses may use and enjoy the area for the 2018 tourist season and decades thereafter. We anticipate approval from the Corps next week to proceed with the final two components of the project: installation of new dock walls and restoration of walkways. Our partners at the Army Corps have also expressed confidence. (see statement below)

Tourism season is quickly approaching and we fully understand the need to ensure a smooth start to a robust tourist season for the Vista Fleet and fishing charter companies. We expect to have alternative boarding facilities behind the DECC and safe harbor moorings just inside the slip for both Vista Fleet vessels by the first week of May. We intend to make every effort to minimize any disruption to the charter fishing season for boats operating in and out of the slip.” – Jim Filby Williams, City of Duluth, Director of Public Administration

“The Corps of Engineers has coordinated information provided by the City and their consultant with the Minnesota State Historical Preservation Office. The information supports the Corps’ February determination that the Minnesota Slip seawall repair project will not have an adverse effect on the historical integrity of Minnesota Slip, the seawall or the William A. Irvin. SHPO has provided preliminary concurrence with the determination and the Corps expects final concurrence within the next week and issuance of the Corps permit immediately thereafter.” – Chad Konickson Chief, Regulatory Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Following the seawall project the MN Pollution Control Agency will manage the cleanup of the sediment within the slip.

The Irvin will eventually open this summer and could be in a different location behind the DECC where the Vista is parked.