UWS Recognizes Students In TRIO Programs

Students from Upward Bound, Student Support Services and McNair Scholars Program were celebrated for TRIO day.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – For students who are the first in their family to attend college or have disabilities TRIO programs assist them with their education.

UWS celebrated those students who participate in TRIO programs.

UWS future graduates and superior high school students were at the celebration.

“I have students that come back to me and tell me I wouldn’t be where I am today without TRIO programs, said UWS TRIO Manager Angie Hugdahl. “They are going on to do wonderful things, ceo of banks, things that they never thought they would accomplish.”

