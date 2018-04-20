West Skyline Parkway Wall Restorations to Start Next Week

The Restorations Will be Split Into two Projects This Construction Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will begin retaining wall restorations on Monday along West Skyline Parkway.

According to their release detours will be installed and West Skyline Parkway will be closed in the coming week.

The two locations are the Section 3 Turnout area (near Hank Jensen Drive) and the Oneota Overlook located between 24th Avenue West and 40th Avenue West.

The retaining wall projects will be split into two separate projects over the summer.

The first project, which begins on April 23, will close the Section 3 Turnout area and is expected to be completed by April 24.

The second project, Oneota Overlook, will begin later this summer with detours and closing dates being released closer to the start of that work.