Working Out with XMT-3 Training Studio

Active Adventures: Why Weight and Resistance Training is Vital for Runners

DULUTH, Minn. – As the weather begins to warm, more and more people are heading outside to enjoy the nice days.

Many are doing their first runs outside, while some are training for Grandma’s Marathon.

One local personal trainer believes private training can be a game-changer for those looking to get in shape.

Eric Franklin, the owner of XMT-3 Training Studio, tells us, “I believe in order to get what you need out of fitness, especially being new to it, you need the one-on-one time to actually develop a positive relationship with resistance training, with nutrition, with cardio.”

For this week’s Active Adventures, Eric focused on training for the running season.

He says weight and resistance training is important for runners because it will strengthen the muscles that propel them during their runs.

Exercises:

Kettlebell stand-up

Glute Raise from the floor

Single Leg Kettle Bell Deadlift

Sometime in the next couple months, XMT-3 will be hosting a fitness-themed speed dating event.

For more information on that event and how to get in touch with Eric for training purposes, head to xmt-3.com, visit their Facebook page or call (218) 310-2533.

XMT-3 Training Studio is located at 30 W 1st, Duluth, Minnesota 55802.