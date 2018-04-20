Zoo Hosts “Party for the Planet” Ahead of Earth Day

Event Supports Snow Leopard Trust

DULUTH, Minn. – Tonight it’s going to be a big party at the Lake Superior Zoo and everyone is invited!

The Party for the Planet celebrates Earth Day and gives visitors a chance to explore the zoo after hours.

It’s taking place Friday, April 20 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Guest can check out the animals and meet endangered species up close.

Activities will include live music from Chuck Perry, animal presentations, fire dancers, a campfire and free s’mores & hot chocolate.

The Arrowhead Astronomical Society will also be on hand with telescopes for viewing the beautiful night sky.

Partial proceeds from the event go to the Snow Leopard Trust.

Ticket rates: $5 for children (3-12), $10 for adults (13 and older), and ages 2 and under are free.

Zoo members will get a 50 percent discount.

Animal Presentations:

7:10 p.m. – Bat Presentation

7:40 p.m. – Red-eyed Tree Frog Presentation

8:30 p.m. – Desert Tortoise Presentation

For more information on the zoo, head to lszooduluth.org.

The Lake Superior Zoo is located at 7210 Fremont Street, Duluth, MN 55807.

They can be reached at 218-730-4500.