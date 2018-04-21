Going For A Run At the Fitger’s 5K!

The race started in downtown Duluth, went through Canal Park and ended near Fitger's

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of people woke up bright and early and were ready to go for a run.

The 29th Annual Fitger’s 5K took place this morning and had more than 2,100 participants.

The race started in downtown Duluth, went through Canal Park and ended near Fitger’s.

Proceeds from the 5K benefit the Young Athletes Foundation, a program that promotes youth athletics in the region.

“We had a lot of youth participants this year, which we’re really excited about, because it ties into the whole mission of the young athletes foundation,” said Marketing & PR Director Mandi Peterson.

Many people use this 5K as a training run to prepare for Grandma’s Marathon or the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon.

That’s what Magdalene Cretens was doing who was there with her friends.

“I just thought it would be fun to try something different,” said Cretens. “I’ve gotten into running like a year ago, I’d say and just kind of challenging myself and being a better runner that I was my last run, the other day.”

This year’s Grandma’s Marathon is on June 16 in Duluth.