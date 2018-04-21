Shooting in Carlton County Leaves Two Men Hospitalized

A 57 Year Old Man Was Reportedly Shot in the Head by His 32 Year Old Nephew, Who Also Sustained a Gunshot Wound

PROGRESS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A suspect is in custody pending formal charges after a shooting on Friday night in Carlton County.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. at a residence at 4020 Kari Road in Progress Township.

Police discovered Andrew Gokee, 57, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, with a gunshot wound to the head. According to a report from Gokee’s brother, Gokee was shot by his nephew, James Montano, 32, of Bayfield Wisconsin.

Gokee was being treated at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth and has since been transferred to another trauma center. According to St. Luke’s officials, at the time he was transferred, Gokee was in critical condition. His medical status is unknown at this time.

A second victim, Hunter Gauther, 38, was also found at the residence with a superficial gunshot injury. He was treated by EMS at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

After an extensive air search, police located James Montano in the woods about 300 yards away from the home. Montano had a gunshot wound to the chest. It’s unknown how he received that wound. Montano was taken into police custody and is being treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He is in stable condition.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office believe all people involved in the shooting have been identified and located. They are not looking for more suspects and tell us the public is not in any danger.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff’s Office officials tell us more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.