Volunteers Do Spring Cleaning At Bayfront Festival Park

Different volunteer groups showed up for the cleanup

DULUTH, Minn. – These warmer temperatures were just right to do some spring cleaning at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

Volunteers stepped up and spent their time picking up trash and others items left behind.

One volunteer says he was surprised with how clean the park was and how people take pride in keeping it that way.

“When we have a nice, clean environment and people are welcoming to the public that’s coming in it’s going to help our tourist industry, it helps our economy and when that helps our economy it helps our schools and our other institutions like the libraries and that,” said Tony Orman, volunteer.

Bentleyville organized the cleanup.