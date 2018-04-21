Wheels Up For 12th Annual Bike Swap

In 2017 $12,000 was raised from the bike swap

DULUTH, Minn.- Every year people line up around the block looking to score a deal on a new bike and this year was no different at the 12th Annual Continental Ski & Bike Shop Bike Swap in Duluth.

Some people were also there to donate or sell their bikes.

There was something for everyone like tricycles, BMX bikes and things you can attach to a bike.

Just about anything associated with a bike was available at the bike swap.

“There’s over 150 people behind the scenes that took care of all of this stuff that happened today and tomorrow,” said Event Coordinator Dan Leslie. “Actually tomorrow 20 percent off all the bikes that are left today, so it’s a super duper deal.”

This year proceeds from the event will be split between Head of the Lakes United Way and Animal Allies.