AICHO Preps New Rooftop Garden

A solar rooftop garden unveiling is scheduled for June 2.

DULUTH, Minn. – The rooftop of the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) will soon be filled with a new garden.

AICHO staff and Leadership Duluth team members were working earlier today to construct about 25 garden beds.

Once complete there will be programs on gardening and seed saving so AICHO tenants can learn where their foods come from.

This is AICHO’s fifth year of having a garden.

“That’s the ultimate end goal of this whole thing, is providing healthy, fresh food and green space for our tenants,” said Ivy Vainio, Climate and Cultural Resiliency Coordinator.

