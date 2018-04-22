Dyami Starks Brings Basketball Camp to Duluth

The former Duluth East star held his first hometown clinic at Lincoln Park Middle School.

DULUTH — Former Duluth East basketball player Dyami Starks brought his popular basketball clinic to Lincoln Park Middle School.

Starks has held clinics across the world including Australia and Kazakhstan. But this is the first he’s done in his hometown. The drills included everything with more of a focus on basic basketball skills.

“Fundamentals are the same at any level. So fundamentals are what I teach over and over and over again. I think with repetition and teaching things the right way, I don’t think there is any limit to what a kid can do,” Starks said.

Over 100 ballers showed up for the clinic which was split into two age groups: elementary school-aged and middle school. Starks says it’s crucial for these players to work on their skills as soon as possible.

“Starting these kids young and letting them know that they can grow up and they can become elite basketball players, that’s something that needs to be sewn in from day one while these guys are young. I love working with kids this young because as they get older, their foundation is very solid,” Starks said.