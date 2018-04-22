Gooseberry Falls State Park Busy This Warm Weekend

Waterfall Was Roaring and Tourists Were Taking Pictures and Hiking

CASTLE DANGER, Minn. – With all the warm weather this weekend, people were getting out to state parks enjoying the first weekend that actually felt like spring.

The water is really flowing over the waterfall as the spring thaw has finally ramped up at Gooseberry Falls State Park up the north shore.

With all that comes a lot of tourists taking pictures and enjoying the park.

“It’s fantastic,” said Michelle Berry, who attended the park Sunday. “Couldn’t get a better weekend, especially after last weekend when it was snowing so much so this is perfect.”