Superior Firefighters Mourn After Death of Battalion Chief

Cause Of Death Not Officially Released Sunday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Firefighters in Superior are mourning after the death of their longtime battalion chief who recently retired.

Erik Sutton, 46, was on the Superior Fire Department for 20 years.

The Superior Firefighters Local 74 released the following statement to FOX 21:

“It is with deep regret and sadness that the Superior Firefighters Local 74 announce the passing of retired Battalion Chief Erik Sutton. We are in shock, yet still trying to understand, to cope, to console, and to accept the loss of our Brother. Erik was a generous friend who devoted his entire life to caring for his family, friends, and community. He was the kind of guy who would drop whatever he was doing to help someone in need, and was always ready with thoughtful advice, a good story, or a well-timed joke. We are pulling together as a family to grieve our loss and celebrate Erik’s contributions to all the lives he touched.” — Suzi Olson, President of Superior Firefighters IAFF Local 74

Sutton died Wednesday, April 18.

The cause of death was not made public Sunday.

He was born on July 1, 1971 to William and Cheryl (Maki) Sutton. Erik grew up in the Woodland Neighborhood and graduated from Duluth East in 1989. He Attended Lake Superior College and Fon Du Lac Community College, according to his obituary.

No services will be held, but the Superior fire union is planning a celebration of life sometime in May to honor him.