UMD Students Go Green at Glensheen For Earth Day

Students also heard from speakers, did a sweep of the grounds at Glensheen and had a bonfire.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students from UMD hosted the first ever Go Green at Glensheen in honor of Earth Day.

Students worked on this as part of an event marketing class.

Go Green at Glensheen focuses on plastic pollution in the Great Lakes.

22 million pounds of plastic are found in the Great Lakes each year.

“We’re hoping that people can reduce plastic, you could reuse water bottles instead of buying new water bottles,”” said UMD Student Jer Lee. “We got the great lakes here, one of the freshest waters out there. so reduce, reuse for the top water instead of buying bottle water.”

