Father Charged in Teen Son’s Shooting Death in Wisconsin

A Bail Hearing is set for Friday

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – Prosecutors in western Wisconsin have charged a father accused of fatally shooting his teenage son from Minnesota.

Forty-two-year-old Kayle Fleischauer was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his 19-year-old son, Chase Fleischauer.

Kayle Fleischauer is being held on $500,000 cash bond in the St. Croix County Jail.

A bail hearing is set for Friday.

Chase Fleischauer was found at his father’s home near New Richmond with a gunshot wound to head Saturday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday ruled the death a homicide.

A friend of the teen says he had gone to spend the night at his father’s home with his sister Friday, but he lived full time at his mother’s home in St. Paul and also attended college in Minnesota.