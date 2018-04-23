Fireplace Corner Heats up Grills for Spring

DULUTH, Minn. – Now that the warm weather is here, it’s safe to say it is officially Springtime.

As many Northlanders agree, there’s no better way to welcome the warm weather than with a good old-fashioned barbeque.

The Fireplace Corner in Duluth spent Friday afternoon outside grilling and showcasing their new products, reminding us all of the importance of grilling season.

“Grilling brings people together, grilling and food in general, and grilling it brings friends and family and you know we can argue about a lot of things but we can’t argue much about good tasting food,” said Alan Delvecchio with The Fireplace Corner.

Staff says they are already seeing an increase in grill sales.

The Fireplace Corner is located at 5688 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, Mn 55811.