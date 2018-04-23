Former Kozy Building Owner Files Lawsuit Against City of Duluth, DEDA

DULUTH, Minn. — Eric Ringsred, the former owner of the condemned Kozy building in Duluth tells FOX 21 he has filed a lawsuit against the city with claims that the historical landmark building originally known as the Pastoret Terrace is not being preserved properly. Click here for the complaint that was provided to FOX 21 by Ringsred.

The civil suit is calling on the city and the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) to avoid pursuing steps to demolish the building and to repair and secure the building to prevent further deterioration.

The lawsuit goes on to demand the city consult with the Duluth Heritage Preservation Commission regarding any proposals or plans for the building.

Meanwhile, Duluth’s city attorney, Gunnar Johnson, told FOX 21 Monday that he is reviewing the lawsuit.

“We are studying Mr. Ringsred’s latest attempt to sue the City and DEDA. We will be responding to the court within the timelines set forth under the civil rules,” Johnson said.

The Kozy building went up in flames in 2010.

St. Louis County took the property from Ringsred years later and sold it to DEDA as tax-forfeited land.

DEDA has since been searching for developers of the property.