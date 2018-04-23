Iron Range Commissioner to Retire from Political Life

Commissioner Rukavina to Serve Out his Term Through January of 2019

DULUTH, Minn.-Current St. Louis County commissioner and former state representative Tom Rukavina is expected to retire after his current term, which ends in January of 2019.

Fox 21 spoke with his assistant today who confirmed the information and said his retirement is due to health reasons and spending more time with his family.

Rukavina formerly served in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the DFL side for 26 years.

Rukavina is currently serving out of the Ely area.