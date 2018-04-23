Junior League of Duluth Introduces Inaugural Spring Fundraiser

Coffee Conversation: Festival of Spring

DULUTH, Minn. -A new tradition is starting this Spring with the Junior League of Duluth.

The inaugural “Festival of Spring” event will celebrate the season.

More than 40 local artisans, gift and outdoor-themed vendors will be selling goods, along with six topics for learning sessions on gardening.

Additionally, there will be a Q&A table to ask questions of Duluth Master Gardeners.

General admission is free and the learning sessions cost $8 each.

Learning sessions:

Perennial Success

Alternative Pest Control

Pollinator Gardens

Successful Composting at Home

Native vs. Invasive Plant Species

Container Gardening for Succulents

For more information and to register for the learning sessions, head to www.juniorleagueduluth.org.