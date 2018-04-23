Junior League of Duluth Introduces Inaugural Spring Fundraiser
Coffee Conversation: Festival of Spring
DULUTH, Minn. -A new tradition is starting this Spring with the Junior League of Duluth.
The inaugural “Festival of Spring” event will celebrate the season.
More than 40 local artisans, gift and outdoor-themed vendors will be selling goods, along with six topics for learning sessions on gardening.
Additionally, there will be a Q&A table to ask questions of Duluth Master Gardeners.
General admission is free and the learning sessions cost $8 each.
Learning sessions:
- Perennial Success
- Alternative Pest Control
- Pollinator Gardens
- Successful Composting at Home
- Native vs. Invasive Plant Species
- Container Gardening for Succulents
For more information and to register for the learning sessions, head to www.juniorleagueduluth.org.