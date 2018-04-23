Junior League of Duluth Introduces Inaugural Spring Fundraiser

Coffee Conversation: Festival of Spring
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. -A new tradition is starting this Spring with the Junior League of Duluth.

The inaugural “Festival of Spring” event will celebrate the season.

More than 40 local artisans, gift and outdoor-themed vendors will be selling goods, along with six topics for learning sessions on gardening.

Additionally, there will be a Q&A table to ask questions of Duluth Master Gardeners.

General admission is free and the learning sessions cost $8 each.

Learning sessions:

  • Perennial Success
  • Alternative Pest Control
  • Pollinator Gardens
  • Successful Composting at Home
  • Native vs. Invasive Plant Species
  • Container Gardening for Succulents

For more information and to register for the learning sessions, head to www.juniorleagueduluth.org.

