Last Week’s Lakewalk Damage Expected to Cost $600-700K to Repair

That's in Addition to the Millions of Dollars in Damage Sustained in October

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Lakewalk was heavily damaged by the massive waves during last week’s storm.

The Lakewalk had yet to be repaired after an October storm caused millions of dollars in damage.

Some sections of the Duluth Lakewalk, like one near the Fitger’s complex and the Portland Malt Shop, have been closed off for public safety, but city officials remind Duluthians and tourists that most of the Lakewalk remains open and will stay that way.

They estimate around $600,000 to $700,000 worth of damage was caused by the storm last weekend.

That’s in addition to the several million dollars of damage done by a storm in October.

April had been slated as a time for Parks Department workers to get the Lakewalk ready for this tourist season, but the cold, stormy weather has delayed that activity so far.

“We are having a hard time seeing exactly what impacts might have happened in the Canal Park area because it’s covered with maybe about fifteen feet of snow on top of the revetment out there, so we’ll have to wait until maybe July before that all melts down and get a good look at that,” said Eric Birkeland, Property and Facilities Manager of the city of Duluth.

The city will ask for additional state funding to help complete the necessary repairs.

They will begin working with consultants to design those repairs soon.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the design process will keep “climate adaptations” in mind.

“What that means is trying to be smarter as we lay down more Lakewalk or as we move pedestrian flow around so that when the next storm comes, it doesn’t impact it with the same intensity or its impact can be redirected,” said Larson.

City officials estimate that a complete recovery of the Lakewalk will likely take two years.

As the snow continues to melt exposing more sections of the Lakewalk, crews will continue assessing storm damage and making necessary short-term repairs.