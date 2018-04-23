Native American Health, Resiliency, Highlighted in New Exhibition

"Zoongide'ewin" Opens Thursday at Karpeles Museum

DULUTH, Minn. – This week an exhibition is debuting at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum focused on Native American resiliency, health and perspectives in the Great Lakes region.

A reception featuring the work is being held on Thursday, April 26 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

“Zoongide’ewin: An exhibition on Native American Health & Resilience in the Great Lakes Region,” is hosted by the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth Campus and the Center of American Indian and Minority Health.

There will be gallery floor discussions with traditional food, speakers, a maps and treaties display, a drum performance, and more.

The Karpeles Museum is located at 902 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805.

For more information head to www.med.umn.edu.