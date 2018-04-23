One Dead After Breaking Through ice on Prairie Lake

A Father and Son Break Through ice on ATV

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office two people broke through the ice on Prairie Lake after taking an ATV onto the ice to go fishing.

A father and son saw vehicles on the ice and thought it was safe to drive on with the ATV.

The father was submerged for about 20 minutes and was pulled out by first responders on the scene.

Authorities say they were unable to revive the father.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident and has no further information at this time.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.