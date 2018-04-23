Residents Prepare For Potential Flooding From Melted Snow

The flooding possibilities for this spring depend a lot on where you live and whether we get a lot of rain over the coming weeks.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth is no stranger to flooding. The massive flood in 2012 is a prime example.

And with a lot of snow now melting around the area some residents are worried about potential flooding problems this spring.

These recent warm spring temperatures are helping melt the snow, but this big melt could cause water to enter some area homes.

Northern Tool & Equipment in Duluth is one place staying busy with people coming in for one item in particular to plan ahead.

Customers are looking for submersible water pumps.

Today this aisle is filled with different types of water pumps.

Experts say every homeowner should have a submersible water pump on hand to use just in case of a flood.

“If you notice that your basement is filling up with water and you don’t have a sub pump already, you can drop one of these into the water along with a garden hose and run that water outside,” Northern Tool & Equipment Store Manager Debi Uehling.

If you have a water pump you can test it by dumping some water into a pit and pumping it out to make sure it’s working.