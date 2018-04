Safety at Forefront During Worker’s Memorial Day

29th Year This Event Was Held

DULUTH, Minn.-Across the country today, union halls gathered in solidarity to remember those killed on the job.

Members of the local labor temple in Duluth came together to plant a tree for those lost in workplace incidents for Worker’s Memorial Day.

Representatives from that group said job safety should be a top priority no matter where you work.

This was the 29th year the Labor Temple has held this type of event.