Seniors Take A Strike Against Strokes at UMD

The two most common types of strokes are Ischemic and (clots) Hemorrhagic (bleeds).

DULUTH, Minn. – The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the state.

A group of seniors came to UMD to strike back against strokes.

Health experts led a discussion focused on ways to prevent a stroke and just how common they are.

Guests were even able to see a real part of a human brain affected by stroke.

“If you see a drooping on one side of the face or an arm or a leg that isn’t working properly, isn’t as mobile or slurring of speech,” said Stroke Survivor Cleo Hutton.

A stroke is an attack on the brain, which can happen when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced.

The event was sponsored by University for Seniors Journey Jargon weekly talks and was in collaboration with Terri Ach, Professor at UMD Medical School.