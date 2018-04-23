Superior Firefighters React to the Loss of Former Battalion Chief Erik Sutton

Firefighers Describe Him as a Special Guy Who Was Always There to Help

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Firefighters in Superior continue to remember their longtime battalion chief who died last wee

Firefighters describe the 46 year old Erik Sutton as a special guy with a lot of character. They say he was quick with a joke and was always there to help his brothers and sisters no matter what.

They tell us the department was very surprised to hear about his passing.

“It just made all of us feel shocked and devastated to lose somebody who we’ve all worked with, we love, he’s our brother, and so soon upon retirement and so young,” said Suzi Olson, president of the Superior Firefighters Local 74.

“The closeness we have is also the same type of closeness that will help us pick up the pieces and get back to a spot that we need to be,” said Superior Fire Chief Steve Pragner.

The cause of death has not been made public at this time.

No services will be held, but the Superior Fire Union is planning a celebration of live sometime in May to honor him.