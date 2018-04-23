Victim of Carlton County Shooting Dies

A Criminal Complaint to be Filed Tomorrow

PROGRESS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office 57-year-old Andrew James Gokee of Wisconsin Rapids has died as a result of his injuries from Friday’s shooting.

James Francis Montano, 32, of Bayfield remains in custody at the Carlton County Jail, and is expected to appear in Carlton County District Court, however the date and time has yet to be determined.

A criminal complaint is expected to be filed tomorrow morning.

On Friday, Police discovered Gokee with a gunshot wound to the head. According to a report from Gokee’s brother, he was shot by his nephew, James Montano.

Further information will be available once the complaint is filed and the initial court appearance has been held.