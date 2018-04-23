Volunteers Cleanup the City On Earth Day

Earth Day 2018 is centered around ending plastic pollution in two years, by Earth Day 2020.

DULUTH, Minn. – On this Earth Day dozens of earth friendly Duluthians took in the spring day to pick up trash along some of the city’s most treasured pieces of land.

Earth Day is of course recognized every year to raise awareness about protecting the environment.

Earth Day 2018 is centered around ending plastic pollution in two years, by Earth Day 2020.

Here in Duluth volunteers of all ages were out showing their commitment to preserving Mother Earth.

Bud Trnka of The Duluth Experience, which provides outdoor adventure tours, says he and his crew are always looking for ways to give back to the city they love and recreate for pleasure and business.

So they decided to help with this annual cleanup effort along Skyline Parkway on Earth Day.

It started with a group of 12 volunteers and grew to almost 60 people pitching in.

“In a city that highlights its natural beauty sometimes we can overlook the impacts that we have,” said Trnka. “Trash gets blown around accidentally or on purpose. This is just a way to kind of go through and clean up some of our most favorite areas of the town.

Meanwhile, on Park Point families took over the beach for a cleanup event there.

Spirit of the Lake Community School even used the day as a teaching lesson for their students.

“I think that they’ll learn that it’s important to pick up garbage in their neighborhood,” said Spirit of the Lake Community School Elaine Schmid. “It’s important to care for our lake and they’ll also just see the adults around them caring about it and that in itself will be a big statement to them.”

The World Economic Forum estimates by 2050 our oceans will contain more plastic in them than fish when measured by weight.

You can be part of the solution by reducing the use of plastic or eliminating it all together.