Duluth Homegrown Music Festival Celebrates 20 Years

Local Musician and Brewer Share Homegrown Memories

DULUTH, Minn. – Springtime brings a music festival to Duluth that no one wants to miss.

Duluth Homegrown Music Festival is starting up on Sunday, April 29 celebrating 20 years.

Many Duluthians have been part of every festival.

Dave Hoops, the owner of Hoops Brewing, has been brewing for Homegrown since the second year.

While he was working as the head brewer at Fitger’s Brewhouse, he helped create the Homegrown Hemp Ale.

Hoops says when Homegrown first started there were only three breweries in the Twin Ports and five in the entire state of Minnesota. Now, there are over 160 in the state.

Jason Wussow, of Beaner’s Central, is also a musician. He’s been part of Homegrown since the beginning.

Wussow says the amount of bands and venues involved in the festival has grown dramatically.

“It’s so fun to see all these groups that want to play a big show and then it comes to Homegrown and there they get that rockstar day almost every time at every venue,” said Wussow.

Hoops Brewing will host Mayor Emily Larson’s proclamation on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

For more information on the music festival, head to duluthhomegrown.org.

The music festival runs through Sunday, May 6.