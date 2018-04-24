Fond Du Lac College is Helping Connect Students with Local Jobs

Officials say the expo shows students other routes their degree can take them.

CLOQUET, Minn.- One local college is helping health and nursing students get a foot in the door for jobs after graduation.

Fond Du Lac Community College is hosting a Nurse and Health Sciences Expo. The event brings local organizations in the industry to show students the many job opportunities in their field locally.

“It’s great to have the local job fair here to have all of these places from this area so that students don’t have to move away once they finish schooling,” Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Mary Monson said.

To prepare for the event, students conduct mock interviews and draft resumes to hand-out at the expo. The dean says today is a major opportunity for the 50 some students in the program.