Fourth Arrest in Hibbing Armed Robbery

Three Other Suspects in Custody

HIBBING, Minn. – A fourth suspect has been taken into custody for involvement in the alleged armed robbery on April 18 in Hibbing.

The suspect is expected to be charged with 2nd Degree Assault and 1st Degree Robbery according to the Hibbing Police Department.

The armed robbery took place in the 800 block of East 41st Street in Hibbing.

A female reported to police that she had been allegedly robbed at gunpoint in an apartment while visiting a female acquaintance.

Three other suspects have already been identified and taken into custody.

There were no injuries in connected to this incident and no threat to the community.