Golfers Hit the Driving Range

After a long winter plenty of people were excited to finally hit some golf balls outdoors.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Spring’s late arrival in the Northland this year has a lot of golfers anxious to start playing.

Now one area course has opened its driving range and there’s already a waiting list for tee times.

Lots of golfers showed up at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.

It’s the first driving range around the area to open for the season.

The East West Course at Nemadji has 18 holes and that course is expected to open on Friday for rounds.

The North South Course will follow on Saturday so all 36 holes should be open for play this weekend.

“I know everyone is out here having a good time and really getting that itch to play,” said Nemadji Golf Course Assistant Pro Nolan Holcombe. “They get to be on the range, which helps scratch it a little bit, but they’re really ready for this Friday, they get the course open.”

Many groups and individuals have already signed up for tee times and leagues are set to begin next month.

Meanwhile, the Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth opens its range and practice green on Wednesday.

Some parts of Lester Park are still covered in snow, so getting that course ready could take until the end of the month.

Enger and Lester will have updates posted online.