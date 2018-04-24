Housing Forum Addresses Needs in Minnesota

Governor's Housing Task Force Met with Northeastern Minnesota Housing Leaders

DULUTH, Minn. – Experts say there is not enough housing for the growing workforce in Minnesota.

Members of the Governor’s Housing Task Force met with Northeastern Minnesota housing leaders at the DECC in Duluth.

They discussed ways to solve the problem like lowering rent costs, offering more down payment assistance, and providing help building single family homes.

“The construction industry has been very slow to respond with constructing new units,” said Mary Tingerthal, Commissioner of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. “Part of that is that the cost of producing housing has gone up at a much faster pace than people’s incomes.”

The Housing Commission will present their recommendations to Governor Dayton in July.