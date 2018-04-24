Judge Says Enbridge Line 3 Project Should Follow Existing Route

Environmental Groups Oppose Enbridge Ruling

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Environmental and tribal groups are criticizing an administrative law judge’s recommendation that Minnesota regulators should approve Enbridge Energy’s proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline if it follows the existing route rather than the company’s preferred route.

They oppose Enbridge building the project, regardless of what route it takes.

The director of the Sierra Club’s Minnesota chapter, Margaret Levin, says the Public Utilities Commission should listen to thousands of Minnesota residents who have marched, submitted comments and testified against Line 3, and reject it once and for all.

Tara Houska, national campaigns director of Honor the Earth, says tribes have made it “crystal clear” that a new line is not acceptable.

Greenpeace USA campaigner Rachel Rye Butler says tar sands pipelines carry too much environmental and economic risk.