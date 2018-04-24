Murder Charges for Carlton County Shooting Suspect

Montano Allegedly Shot and Killed his Uncle

PROGRESS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – James Montano, 32, has been charged with second degree murder, first degree attempted murder and second degree assault.

Montano allegedly shot his Uncle, Andrew Gokee, in the head on Friday night.

Gokee, 57, died on Sunday from his injuries.

The shooting happened at a residence located at 4020 Kari Road in Progress Township.

Montano was located by police in the woods not far from the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth for his injuries and released back into custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 7 and bail has been set at $500,000.

A Go Fund Me has been set up by the family to help cover medical expenses and funeral costs for the victim.