Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle in Carlton County

New details from authorities in what's considered Carlton County's first murder investigation in 2018.

PROGRESS TOWNSHIP, Minn.- A Bayfield man is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after a shooting in Carlton County over the weekend that involved the suspect’s uncle and cousin.

Investigators believe suspect James Montano shot and killed his uncle, while also grazing his cousin with a bullet in this shootout. But a motive is still not clear.

According to the criminal complaint, 32–year–old James Montano was at his father’s house, 4020 Kari Road in Progress Township Friday night. For unknown reasons Montano stopped his cousin Hudson Gauthier and his uncle Andrew Gokee from leaving the home in their car. The complaint goes on to say Montano threatened to kill the two before shots were fired; leaving Gokee with a gunshot wound to the head, and Gauthier grazed by a bullet that rushed past his right ear.

Montano would later take off from the scene according to court documents after Gauthier shot and wounded Montano in what the Carlton County sheriff’s office believes was self-defense.

“Any time an incident such as this, the seriousness of this happens it does have an impact,” Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said.

Montano was captured and hospitalized for nonlife-threatening injuries. Later arrested and ultimately charged Tuesday with murder. Montano’s bail is set at a half–million dollars. His next court date is May 7th.

