New Coffee Taphouse Opening In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Two business partners are combining their love for business and coffee by opening a new coffee shop in Superior.

Empire Coffee is located in the growing district of North Tower at 1204 Tower Ave.

There’s food and baked goods from Wednesday Bakery on the menu.

The owners say the concept of Empire Coffee is a taphouse like feel that will offer a variety of coffee.

“At some point dozens of different roasts from alacafe coffee, Duluth Coffee. We’re looking at Backroads Coffee down in Hayward, Wisconsin,” said Empire Coffee CFO Evan Meyer. “We’re also looking into having roasts that we can bring in from other places in this region or even different parts of the country.”

This week is Empire Coffee’s soft opening and the grand opening is scheduled for Monday, April 30.

Aryana Buck is Meyer’s partner at Empire Coffee.