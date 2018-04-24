One Injured in Walker Hit and Run

The Investigation Into the Crash Continues

WALKER, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that took place Sunday on County Road 13 in the Onigum area of Turtle Lake Township, rural Walker.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a motor vehicle, which was no longer at the scene.

The female victim was treated at the scene and transferred to a Fargo hospital with no serious injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle involved, unknown make or model, and having passenger side damager with possible a broken mirror or broken passenger window.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.