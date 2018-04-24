Remembering the 1918 Moose Lake Fire

The Moose Lake Historical Area Society opens on May 1st.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn.-The tragic fire that struck Moose Lake back in 1918 is being remembered by a new mural.

Local artist Brian Olson painted the mural on the Moose Lake Area Historical Society’s walls. The mural is one of the many planned event to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the fire.

“We need to be reminded what they went through, it’s a horrific event and it’s something that memorializes the people that went through that,” Olson said.

Olson says, before creating the mural he read up on many news articles and photographs to portray the scene. The Moose Lake Historical Area Society opens to the public on May 1st.