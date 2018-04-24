Senators Delay VA Confirmation Hearing Amid new Allegations

The Hearing has Been Postponed Indefinitely

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The leaders of a Senate panel say the confirmation hearing for Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick to be Veterans Affairs secretary, is being postponed indefinitely.

Sen. Johnny Isakson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, and Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat, cite “serious allegations” recently made against Jackson.

They say it is their duty to “thoroughly and carefully vet” his nomination.

His hearing had been set for Wednesday.

The two lawmakers sent a letter to Trump Tuesday requesting additional information about Jackson, who has served as a White House physician since 2006.

It seeks any communication between the Pentagon and the White House regarding “allegations or incidents” involving him.

Allegations began surfacing late last week involving Jackson’s workplace practices, including claims of inappropriate behavior and over-prescribing prescription drugs, according to two aides granted anonymity to discuss the situation.

Trump selected Jackson to head the VA last month after firing former Obama administration official David Shulkin.