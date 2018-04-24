Sex Offender Relocates to Virginia

Level 3 Offender Moved to Virginia Last Week

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia Police Department is notifying the public that a Level 3 sex offender has relocated to Virginia.

Timothy David Paige moved to the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Virginia on April 19.

According to the Notification of Release, Paige has a history of “sexual contact with a 6-year-old male. Contact included penetration. Offender gained access to victim by hiding in a bathroom stall.”

The offender was not known to the victim.

A Community Notification Meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday April 30 at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia.

Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Virginia Police Department will be on hand to provide you with useful information on public safety.