Shooting Victim Andrew Gokee Remembered

The 57 Year Old Was a Retired Director of the Native American Center at UW-Stevens Point

PROGRESS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – On April 20, Andrew Gokee, 57, of Wisconsin Rapids, was shot in the head at his brother’s house in Carlton County, Minnesota.

Gokee later died from that gunshot wound.

The State of Minnesota is charging Gokee’s nephew, James Montano, with second degree murder for the shooting.

We are learning more about the life of Andrew Gokee, who was a leader in the Native American community and was also connected to another fatal tragedy that made recent headlines in the Northland.

Gokee retired from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point last April after a twenty-two year career as a Senior Outreach Specialist and Director of the University’s Native American Center.

While at UW-Stevens Point, we’re told Gokee organized Native American Week on campus, led the annual pow wow, served an adviser for Native American students, and established two American Indian related student organizations.

He was described as a “gifted lecturer” who taught numerous classes and seminars throughout Wisconsin.

We have also learned about Gokee’s connection to another high-profile death in the Northland

We have confirmed that Gokee was the grandfather of Jason Pero, the fourteen year old boy shot and killed by an Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy last November.