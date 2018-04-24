State of Local Disaster Area Issued for City of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Board has approved a resolution to declare a State of Local Disaster Area in Duluth following the April snow storm.

The storm left multiple severely damaged areas including the Lake Walk Trail, the sea wall and adjacent landscaped areas and flat surfaces and dame to storm water outfalls along the lake shore.

The City says they are now conducting a Damage Impact Assessment Report to submit to Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management to determine eligibility for state public disaster assistance.

According to City Officials “a more in depth assessment still needs to be done with the help of consultants” but there is no word yet as to when that will be completed.