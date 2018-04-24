Superior Battalion Chief Erik Sutton’s Death Ruled Suicide

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior has released the cause of death of its beloved battalion chief, Erik Sutton.

Mayor Jim Paine said Sutton’s death is a result of suicide after a long struggle with mental illness.

Sutton “ultimately fell to an illness that plagues far too many first responders and veterans,” Paine said.

Sutton was a 20-year veteran of the Superior Fire Department.

He was 46 years old.

The Superior Firefighters Local 74 is planning a celebration of life sometime in May.

Below is the full statement for Mayor Paine: