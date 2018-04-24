Superior Battalion Chief Erik Sutton’s Death Ruled Suicide
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior has released the cause of death of its beloved battalion chief, Erik Sutton.
Mayor Jim Paine said Sutton’s death is a result of suicide after a long struggle with mental illness.
Sutton “ultimately fell to an illness that plagues far too many first responders and veterans,” Paine said.
Sutton was a 20-year veteran of the Superior Fire Department.
He was 46 years old.
The Superior Firefighters Local 74 is planning a celebration of life sometime in May.
Below is the full statement for Mayor Paine:
It is with the deepest regret that I must announce the cause of Battalion Chief Sutton’s death was the result of suicide after a long and brave struggle with mental illness. While the true circumstances can never be fully known, we know that despite seeking and receiving care, Battalion Chief Sutton ultimately fell to an illness that plagues far too many first responders and veterans. I have spoken with Battalion Chief Sutton’s mother and the leadership of the Superior Fire Department and offered my personal condolences and support. We have all agreed that while the price of his service was too high, none of us will allow his death to pass in vain. We will put his memory to work for our bravest civil servants as diligently as he put his own life to work for all of us and commit ourselves to ensuring that every firefighter and police officer in our service, not only has full access to the care that they need, but that they feel the support to seek care when necessary.
I join the family of Battalion Chief Sutton, the Superior Fire Department, his brothers and sisters in public service, and the people of Superior in grieving for a loss we cannot replace, and in celebration of a life lived in the service of us all.
He was one of our finest. We will always remember him.